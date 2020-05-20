Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Quit wildlife trade, get cash’: Chinese provinces to farmers amid pandemic pressure
‘Quit wildlife trade, get cash’: Chinese provinces to farmers amid pandemic pressure

‘Quit wildlife trade, get cash’: Chinese provinces to farmers amid pandemic pressure

International 2020-05-20, by Comments Off 6
Print Friendly

China is offering to cash to farmers to wean them off breeding exotic and wild animals as global pressure grows on the country to stop illegal trade in wildlife blamed for the ongoing pandemic.

Trade in wildlife is a multi-billion dollar industry in China but authorities have cracked down on it after the outbreak was connected to seafood and meat market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which also allowed trade in wildlife.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, the central Chinese province of Hunan said last week the local government would compensate those who quit breeding wildlife for trade and food.

They would be encouraged to raise other animals, the government said.

It was the first province to introduce such a policy, and under the scheme farmers will be paid 120 yuan (US$17) for each kilogram of snakes or 75 yuan for bamboo rats they handed over, the newspaper reported.

Each porcupine or civet, a catlike species previously linked to the sever acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic in the early 2000s, will bring a payout of about 600 yuan (US$84),” it added.

Neighbouring Jiangxi province has also released documents on plans to help farmers dispose of animals and financial aid.

The state-run Jiangxi Daily newspaper reported last week that the province has more than 2300 licensed breeders, mostly rearing wild animals for food.

“Their animals are worth about 1.6 billion yuan ($225 million),” the report, quoted by AFP, said.

On February 24, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, or China’s top legislature, adopted a decision on thoroughly banning the illegal trading of wildlife and eliminating the consumption of wild animals to safeguard people’s lives and health.

The same week it was announced that the government had stepped up oversight of illegal wildlife trade via e-commerce platforms.

“More than 750,000 pieces of information about wildlife trade were removed or blocked from major e-commerce platforms while 17,000 online stores or accounts were closed,” Liang Aifu, an official with the State Administration for Market Regulation, was quoted as saying by the state media.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India Rushes More Troops as Tensions with China Escalate in Ladakh

NEW DELHI- Situation in Eastern Ladakh is tense and India has rushed troops to its border with... more»

Study Trump cited in his latest attack on WHO does NOT EXIST, says editor-in-chief of prestigious medical journal

US President Donald Trump cited a study supposedly published in the Lancet medical journal as he... more»

Pakistan rejects India’s new Kashmir domicile law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned and completely rejected new rules announced by... more»

‘Quit wildlife trade, get cash’: Chinese provinces to farmers amid pandemic pressure

China is offering to cash to farmers to wean them off breeding exotic and wild animals as global... more»

German court limits power of spy agency’s overseas bugging

Germany’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the surveillance of telephones and internet... more»

‘Highly sophisticated’ hackers access details of 9 million easyJet passengers

Travel details and email addresses of around nine million easyJet customers have been accessed... more»

Macron loses absolute majority in parliament as frustrated MPs DEFECT to new left-leaning grouping

Emmanuel Macron has lost his outright majority in France’s National Assembly as a group of... more»

Kashmir: Gunfight Ends in Srinagar, 2 Militants Killed

Srinagar- Two militants including Junaid Sehrai, son of separatist conglomerate... more»

Soldiers killed in two separate attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Islamabad, Pakistan – At least seven soldiers have been killed in two separate attacks in... more»

Hunger queues in Madrid in wake of COVID-19 lockdown

A trail of hunger left by COVID-19 is flooding the streets of Madrid. Spain has recently made... more»

Search

Back to Top