India Rushes More Troops as Tensions with China Escalate in Ladakh

NEW DELHI- Situation in Eastern Ladakh is tense and India has rushed troops to its border with China after Beijing boasted that it had “bolstered” its military presence along the border on Monday, media reports here said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chinese state media reported that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had increased its presence on the border it shares with India in Ladakh. Hours later, India responded to what it viewed as China’s “aggressive deployment,” rushing in “additional troops” and constructing “defensive positions” along the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Galwan Valley is in the Aksai Chin region which remains under Chinese occupation since 1962 Sino-India war.

China deployed additional troops after a violent clash took place between the troops of both the nations in the Pangong Tso sector on May 5-6. Many of the soldiers were injured during the violent clash from both sides.

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said that Indian troops were maintaining their “posture” along the border. He added that infrastructure development work in the area was on track.

General Naravane added that the face-off involved aggressive behaviour by Chinese and Indian troops and resulted in minor injuries to personnel from both sides. He added that the troops disengaged, following a round of dialogue and interaction at local level.

India brought in reinforcements as it expected matters to escalate following the clash. A couple of Chinese military helicopters were spotted flying close to the un-demarcated Sino-India border on May 6 after the clash.

China accused India of “trespassing and illegally building defence facilities” in the Galwan Valley region. The Chinese government’s mouthpiece Global Times said that China has “enhanced control measures” across the border in Ladakh. China has accused India of building defence fortifications to disrupt their border defence troops’ patrol activities.

On May 5, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the region using iron rods and sticks. According to reports, some even engaged in stone-pelting.__Kashmir Observer