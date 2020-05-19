Germany could end global travel warning on June 15, sees no return to ‘holidays as usual’ – Maas

Voice Of Vienna

2020-05-19
Germany is hoping to replace a travel warning that is in place for all tourist trips abroad until June 15 with softer guidelines, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. However, the minister warned there would be no quick return to holidays as usual.

“June 15 is not the starting date for taking holidays – June 15 is the date when we need to make a decision on whether we will lift the global travel warning, and we’re working on replacing this travel warning with travel guidelines,” Maas said in Berlin.

He wants summer holidays to be possible, but stressed that this needed to be done in a responsible way, Reuters reports. It was too early to say which countries Germans are most likely to be able to take holidays in, Maas said.

He warned that if there were a second wave of coronavirus infections, new restrictions would need to be introduced.__RT.com

