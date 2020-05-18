Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya
Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya

Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya

Europe 2020-05-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: A Dutch tour operator is selling “corona-free” holiday packages for its three hotels in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Corendon customers will fly from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam to Antalya with the tourism company’s own aircraft after being tested for coronavirus for 50 euros. They will be transferred to a hotel by staff members who have also been tested for COVID-19 without getting into contact with anyone untested.

“A holiday in which keeping a 1.5-meter distance and wearing a mask is necessary is not a holiday at all,” said Steven van der Heijden, CEO of Corendon.

“We want our customers to be free, and we think that we can provide that as of June 26,” he added, stressing that the only condition for these holiday packages is not leaving the hotel premises during the stay.

“Our customers usually don’t leave the hotel, because our hotels can satisfy every need from food and drinks to entertainment. Thus, we are expecting that most of the holidaymakers will be eager to [to book],” he said.

The company is considering arranging similar holiday packages at its hotels in the Spanish resort Ibiza, Caribbean island Curaçao and Italian islands Sardinia, according to Corendon officials.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Latief

Trending Now

Afghan President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah sign power-sharing deal

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal, ending a... more»

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

DUBAI: Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them... more»

Putin calls Russia a ‘distinct civilization’ that needs to be SAVED with homegrown high-tech

President Vladimir Putin has compared his multi-ethnic and multi-faith nation to an entire... more»

Eye on China, India backs 62-nation coalition’s push for probe into Covid-19 origin

India has backed calls to identify how the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 was transmitted... more»

Israel swears in new gov’t as Netanyahu pledges annexation push

Israel’s parliament has sworn in a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu... more»

Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya

ANKARA: A Dutch tour operator is selling “corona-free” holiday packages for its three hotels... more»

Kashmir: Militant, Soldier Killed In Ongoing Doda Gunfight

DODA: A militant and an army soldier have been killed in ongoing gunfight in Posta-Potra village... more»

Italy takes ‘calculated risk’ in easing restrictions – PM Conte

Italy is taking a “calculated risk” as it moves to further ease its coronavirus... more»

‘We surrender!’ Roscosmos chief taunts Trump for bragging about ‘super-duper’ US missile

The head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, fired off a tongue-in-cheek tweet in response... more»

Kashmir: Policeman Killed In Kulgam Militant Attack

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed on Saturday in a militant attack in Frisal area of south... more»

Search

Back to Top