Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya

ANKARA: A Dutch tour operator is selling “corona-free” holiday packages for its three hotels in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Corendon customers will fly from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam to Antalya with the tourism company’s own aircraft after being tested for coronavirus for 50 euros. They will be transferred to a hotel by staff members who have also been tested for COVID-19 without getting into contact with anyone untested.

“A holiday in which keeping a 1.5-meter distance and wearing a mask is necessary is not a holiday at all,” said Steven van der Heijden, CEO of Corendon.

“We want our customers to be free, and we think that we can provide that as of June 26,” he added, stressing that the only condition for these holiday packages is not leaving the hotel premises during the stay.

“Our customers usually don’t leave the hotel, because our hotels can satisfy every need from food and drinks to entertainment. Thus, we are expecting that most of the holidaymakers will be eager to [to book],” he said.

The company is considering arranging similar holiday packages at its hotels in the Spanish resort Ibiza, Caribbean island Curaçao and Italian islands Sardinia, according to Corendon officials.__Hurriyet