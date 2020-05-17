Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism
Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Europe 2020-05-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: Turkey will accept patients from 31 countries as of May 20 as it loosens coronavirus restrictions, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

An official letter from the ministry lists acceptance conditions for patients, entry to the country, admission to hospital, treatment, discharge and isolation rules.

It also notes the measures to be taken for the patients and their attendants.

The countries include Iraq, Libya, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Greece, Ukraine, Russia, Djibouti, Algeria, Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova,

Somalia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The patients of orthopedics and traumatology, general surgery, pediatric surgery, urology, eye diseases, cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, surgical oncology, gynecologic oncology surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, brain and nerve surgery, hematology, intensive care, assisted-reproduction treatment applications, organ transplantation and bone marrow transplantation, will be accepted into the country.

The patients will be registered to the patient chart of the International Health Services Inc. (USHAS) and following the pre-approval, their permission letter will be sent to the related institutions.

Documents needed for the pre-approval will be announced by USHAS.

At most two attendants per patient will be allowed into the country.

The patients and the attendants will go through COVID-19 PCR test or samples will be taken for the PCR test for a fee, when entering Turkey from the airports or border gates.

If there is COVID-19 test available in their home country, patients are required to take the test within 48 hours prior to their travel and bring negative COVID-19 PCR test result paper along with them.

Only COVID-19 negative individuals will be accepted into the country.

After entering Turkey, the patients and their attendants will be directly taken to the hospital where they have an appointment and they will not be accommodated anywhere else.

One floor or corridor of the hospital will be allocated only for the patients coming from abroad.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘We surrender!’ Roscosmos chief taunts Trump for bragging about ‘super-duper’ US missile

The head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, fired off a tongue-in-cheek tweet in response... more»

Kashmir: Policeman Killed In Kulgam Militant Attack

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed on Saturday in a militant attack in Frisal area of south... more»

India to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in defence ventures

NEW DELHI: India will ease restrictions on the level of foreign ownership in defence... more»

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: Lawyer

Iran has sentenced French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah to six years in prison on national... more»

Pakistan resumes domestic flight operations in phased manner

Pakistan on Saturday resumed domestic flight operations in a phased manner as the government eased... more»

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

ANKARA: Turkey will accept patients from 31 countries as of May 20 as it loosens coronavirus... more»

Jordan warns Israel of ‘massive conflict’ over annexation

Jordan’s king warned Israel of a “massive conflict” if it proceeds with plans to... more»

Austria: 20 Suspect, House searches in the far-right scene

After searches in the far-right scene, 20 suspects are being investigated by the Vienna Public... more»

‘Kept prisoner’: Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme architect

Abdul Qadeer Khan, who made international headlines in 2004 after publicly confessing his role in... more»

EU-UK talks: ‘disappointing’ progress, says Barnier

The EU-UK trade talks were never going to be plain sailing, but then came COVID-19, with both... more»

Search

Back to Top