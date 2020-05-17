Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Policeman Killed In Kulgam Militant Attack
Kashmir: Policeman Killed In Kulgam Militant Attack

Kashmir: Policeman Killed In Kulgam Militant Attack

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-05-17, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed on Saturday in a militant attack in Frisal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Unidentified militants lobbed a grenade and opened indiscriminate fire upon a police team manning a checkpoint in Frisal Chowk of the district this evening, reports said. In the surprise militant attack, a police head constable was critically injured.

He was shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, the doctors pronounced him brought dead on arrival. He had sustained gunshot injuries in his head, reports said.

The deceased cop has been identified as Mohammad Amin Bagad of Sangarwani Pulwama.

Meanwhile, soon after the attack government forces reached the spot and carried out a search operation. However, reports said no one was arrested during the searches that continued till dawn.

The militant attack on cops comes almost ten days after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo and his associate were killed in an encounter by government forces in his native Beighpora village of Awantipora.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘We surrender!’ Roscosmos chief taunts Trump for bragging about ‘super-duper’ US missile

The head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, fired off a tongue-in-cheek tweet in response... more»

Kashmir: Policeman Killed In Kulgam Militant Attack

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed on Saturday in a militant attack in Frisal area of south... more»

India to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in defence ventures

NEW DELHI: India will ease restrictions on the level of foreign ownership in defence... more»

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: Lawyer

Iran has sentenced French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah to six years in prison on national... more»

Pakistan resumes domestic flight operations in phased manner

Pakistan on Saturday resumed domestic flight operations in a phased manner as the government eased... more»

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

ANKARA: Turkey will accept patients from 31 countries as of May 20 as it loosens coronavirus... more»

Jordan warns Israel of ‘massive conflict’ over annexation

Jordan’s king warned Israel of a “massive conflict” if it proceeds with plans to... more»

Austria: 20 Suspect, House searches in the far-right scene

After searches in the far-right scene, 20 suspects are being investigated by the Vienna Public... more»

‘Kept prisoner’: Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme architect

Abdul Qadeer Khan, who made international headlines in 2004 after publicly confessing his role in... more»

EU-UK talks: ‘disappointing’ progress, says Barnier

The EU-UK trade talks were never going to be plain sailing, but then came COVID-19, with both... more»

Search

Back to Top