Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China
US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China

US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China

International 2020-05-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate passed a bill on May 14 to direct President Donald Trump to sanction officials in China over the country’s treatment of the Uyghur community in its northwestern region of Xinjiang.

“Moments ago, we passed our #Uyghur human rights bill in the Senate which holds the Communist of Party of #China accountable for grotesque actions,” said Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who sponsored the legislation.

The bill is on its way to the House of Representatives, which Rubio said could pass it “as soon as tomorrow.” After its passage by lawmakers at the House, the legislation heads to the ‘Resolute desk’ for Trump’s signature or veto.

According to the legislation, Trump shall report to Congress a list of senior Chinese government officials who are engaged in or responsible for serious human rights abuses and the Department of State shall report to Congress on human rights abuses in Xinjiang, including individuals detained in forced labor camps.

China’s Xinjiang region is home to around 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45% of Xinjiang’s population, has long accused China’s authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

Up to a million people, or about 7% of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of “political re-education” camps, according to U.S. officials and U.N. experts.

In a report last September, Human Rights Watch accused the Chinese government of a “systematic campaign of human rights violations” against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

According to the 117-page report, the Chinese government conducted “mass arbitrary detention, torture and mistreatment” of Uyghur Turks in the region.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU-UK talks: ‘disappointing’ progress, says Barnier

The EU-UK trade talks were never going to be plain sailing, but then came COVID-19, with both... more»

Kashmir: China rejects India’s objection to Diamer Bhasha dam

BEIJING: China on Friday rejected India’s objection to the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam in... more»

US on track to pull troops from Afghanistan despite turmoil

The United States is on track to meet its commitment to the Taliban to withdraw several thousand... more»

Germany loosens quarantine restrictions for visitors from EU, Britain

The government in Berlin will loosen coronavirus quarantine rules for travelers arriving in... more»

US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate passed a bill on May 14 to direct President Donald Trump to sanction... more»

Thousands of undocumented migrants to get Italian work permits

By Virginia PietromarchiThousands of undocumented migrants will now be allowed to apply to... more»

UK urges EU to uphold rights of British expats

The UK has said the EU is in danger of breaching the terms of the Brexit agreement by failing to... more»

‘We’ll cut off the whole relationship’ – Trump throws some signature shade at China in new interview

President Donald Trump has savaged the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus... more»

Hungary: ‘Critics silenced’ in social media arrests as EU debates Orban’s powers

Opposition politicians in Hungary are alarmed by a spate of detentions for alleged scaremongering... more»

Afghan Taliban claim deadly attack on army base that left 19 wounded

KHOST: The Taliban said it carried out a deadly attack Thursday on an Afghan army base after the... more»

Search

Back to Top