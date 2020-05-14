Kashmir: Political parties in J&K condemn killing of civilian by CRPF firing

SRINAGAR: Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in Budgam district and called for an impartial enquiry to punish the guilty.

Peer Mehrajuddin was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway. He was rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in a statement, strongly condemned the killing of Mehrajuddin.

“The firing should have been avoided. The loss of innocent lives has the potential to lead to further alienation of the people,” the JKPCC said.

The party demanded a probe into the circumstances, which led to the killing of the civilian in order to fix the responsibility.

While reacting to the incident, the PDP called for an inquiry.

“Shooting a civilian dead cannot be how a democracy operates. Eagerness of few trigger happy individuals to replicate Delhi Police model of destruction & violence in Budgam is detestable. An enquiry should be initiated & guilty taken to task,” the party tweeted.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the incident as unfortunate.

"Very unfortunate. The circumstances surrounding this shooting need to be impartially investigated & findings made known. My condolences to the family of the deceased," he tweeted.