Czech Republic could open borders with Austria, Slovakia in June – Prague

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria could open their mutual borders as soon as June 8, allowing residents of the three countries to travel between them, PM Andrej Babis said in Prague on Wednesday.

The neighbors are thinking about how to open their borders at the start of the summer tourist season after making similar progress in controlling the coronavirus pandemic, Babis said.

“I think it could somehow work out that on June 8 or 15, our three countries would open together,” Babis said in an online interview with the Blesk newspaper website.

The three states are among at least 17 members of the Schengen area – where borders are normally invisible between 26 EU and other European countries – to have imposed emergency controls since March to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.__RT.com

