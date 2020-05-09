Voice Of Vienna

Switzerland to lift some curbs on migration from Europe, considers opening borders with neighbors

Europe 2020-05-09
The Swiss government will further ease curbs on migration from Europe while considering opening borders with neighbors, the government said on Friday.

As migration resumes, initial steps will include processing a backlog of applications from people seeking work in Switzerland. For Swiss citizens as well as for those from the European Union, family reunification in Switzerland should also be possible again, Reuters reports.

“The controls at the border will continue,” the government said. “Border crossings will be opened in consultation with the domestic and foreign partner authorities.”

Bern also said it would this month test a voluntary contact-tracing app for smartphones, meant to alert people if they have been too near people who test positive for the new coronavirus.__RT.com

