Pakistan assails inclusion of AJK, G-B in Indian TV weather bulletin

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2020-05-09
Islamabad has rejected New Delhi move to include Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) in Indian TV weather bulletin, falsely implying them as part of its territory.

“Like the so-called ‘political maps’ issued last year by India, this move is also legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement on Friday.

She said that the latest attempt is another “mischievous Indian action” in support of a false claim and further evidence of its irresponsible behaviour.

“No illegal and unilateral steps by India can change the “disputed” status of Jammu and Kashmir, recognised as such by the international community including the United Nations,” Farooqui said, adding that such moves by New Delhi cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan would urge India not to make baseless assertions and to abstain from misleading the world community through unfounded claims on regions that constitute internationally recognised disputed territories, the spokesperson said.__Tribune.com

