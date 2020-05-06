Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Xi Jinping receives warning of potential military conflict with US
Xi Jinping receives warning of potential military conflict with US

Xi Jinping receives warning of potential military conflict with US

International 2020-05-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has added another point of tension to an increasingly souring relationship between the United States and China. As the Trump administration fuels anti-Chinese sentiment, details in a reported internal government document reveal how the worst-case scenario looks like.

China’s Ministry of State Security delivered to President Xi Jinping warnings of heightening anti-Chinese sentiment worldwide, which could lead to a direct military conflict with the United States, Reuters reported on Monday.

The analysis, reportedly given to Xi last month, concluded that “hostile feeling” towards China as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had risen to its highest level since the 1989 Tiananmen Square incident.

The report allegedly comes from the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, one of the country’s oldest international policy think tanks, affiliated with the Ministry of State Security.

A worst-case scenario outline in the report, according to Reuters, citing sources, included the possibility of a military exchange between the US and China.

The report concluded that the US considers China’s economic rise to be an economic and a national security threat, as well as a challenge to the political system encapsulated by Western democracy, according to Reuters.

The report delivered to Xi revealed that the US was attempting to undermine the ruling Communist Party by shaking public confidence in its competence.

US-China relations amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Trump administration has accused Beijing of covering up the initial outbreak of the virus, altering the death toll and the number of confirmed cases, and claiming that COVID-19 was accidentally released by a laboratory in Wuhan.

​Beijing has rejected the accusations, arguing that the nation’s confirmation of human-to-human transmission, along with corroboration from the World Health Organisation (WHO), gave the United States ample time to prepare for the crisis.

The Chinese government also said that the claims by the Trump administration are an attempt to deflect the blame for the feeble response by the White House, as the US has become the world’s hotspot for the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

After withdrawing US funds from WHO following accusations that the organisation is “China-centric”, Trump is reportedly now considering retaliatory measures over the coronavirus, according to unnamed senior administration officials speaking to the Washington Post last week.

​Beijing is facing a backlash from those who suggest that China is responsible for the pandemic.

Australia has called for an international investigation into the origins of the virus, and last month, France summoned a Chinese envoy after the embassy accused the French government of allowing its citizens to die.

The government of the United Kingdom, one of closest allies to the US, suggested that relations with China will not return to “business as usual” after the pandemic.

Despite US assertions that the coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases were reported, no proof has been made available. On Monday, WHO noted that it has not received any data or specific evidence from Washington on the origin of COVID-19, earlier cited by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Xi Jinping receives warning of potential military conflict with US

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has added another point of tension to an increasingly souring... more»

France’s Macron says major foreign travel to be limited this summer

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was unlikely that French people would be able to... more»

Vienna’s vice mayor takes heat after ‘ASYLUM SEEKER VIRUS’ reference

The vice mayor of Vienna and high-ranking member of Austria’s anti-immigration party faced... more»

Pakistan: Islamabad High Court lambastes criminal justice system

ISLAMABAD: In an astonishing observation, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has said the existing... more»

German court criticises European Central Bank crisis bond-buying

Germany’s top court has ruled that the European Central Bank’s mass bond-buying to... more»

China to launch new spacecraft as it eyes moon trip

China said Tuesday it will launch a new spacecraft at 6pm (1000 GMT), in a test of its ambitions... more»

UK reports Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, outpaces Italy

More people have died in the United Kingdom from coronavirus than any other European country,... more»

India’s Delhi imposes 70pc ‘corona tax’ on alcohol to deter large crowds

Officials in India’s capital imposed a special tax of 70 per cent on retail liquor purchases... more»

Kashmir: Three CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Three CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of... more»

Coronavirus: World leaders pledge billions for vaccine fight

More than $8bn (£6.5bn) has been pledged to help develop a coronavirus vaccine and fund research... more»

Search

Back to Top