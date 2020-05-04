Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israel’s top court begins hearing petitions against Netanyahu rule amid criminal charges
Israel’s top court begins hearing petitions against Netanyahu rule amid criminal charges

Israel’s top court begins hearing petitions against Netanyahu rule amid criminal charges

International 2020-05-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Israel’s high court began hearing petitions on Sunday that seek to block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government because he has been charged with serious crimes.

The proceedings, held by an exceptionally large panel of 11 justices, are focusing on the issue of whether a politician can form a government while under indictment — something the Israeli legal code does not explicitly prohibit.

Netanyahu was indicted earlier this year on charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust.

He denied any wrongdoing, saying that the charges amounted to an “attempted coup”.

In an exceptional move, Sunday’s hearing was broadcast live on the high court’s website while most of the country remains under coronavirus restrictions.

The judges, attorneys and clerks wore face masks, and plastic barriers separated each of the justices on the bench.

If the court voids Netanyahu’s ability to serve as prime minister, Israel could plunge into political chaos, and it would likely trigger the country’s fourth election in just over 12 months.

The high court has become a lightning rod for criticism by Netanyahu and his political allies, who accuse it of overreach and political interference.

The long-time leader’s opponents consider it a bastion of democracy under dangerous assault.

Protesters have been taking to the streets this week to demonstrate against Netanyahu’s continued rule.

Last week, other protesters rallied against the court and against its hearing the petitions against Netanyahu’s rule.

His trial is scheduled to begin later this month.

It was initially due for March 17 but was postponed after Netanyahu imposed a series of restrictions to fight the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

The decision prompted critics in Israel, as the prime minister was accused of exploiting the health crisis to avoid trial.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghanistan fears coronavirus may be spreading faster

KABUL: Afghanistan’s public health ministry announced Sunday that 500 random coronavirus... more»

Pompeo says ‘significant’ evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was “a... more»

As hopes of coronavirus pandemic slowing down rise, Europe mulls more lockdown easing

Europe on Sunday prepared for a further cautious easing of coronavirus restrictions following... more»

Israel’s top court begins hearing petitions against Netanyahu rule amid criminal charges

Israel’s high court began hearing petitions on Sunday that seek to block Prime Minister... more»

CIA & MI6 put together ‘scientific’ dossier ‘targeting China’s Covid-19 cover-up’ – as West readies to demand Beijing COMPENSATION

The West’s wish to pin the blame on China (and probably the bill too) for the Covid-19 pandemic... more»

Journalism has effectively become a crime in Egypt in past 4 years: Report

Journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime over the past four years, as authorities clamp... more»

After Dubai, Malls, Restaurants In UAE Capital Reopen As Lockdown Eases

Dubai: Malls in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi began reopening to a restricted... more»

F1 hopes to start season with double-header in Austria

PARIS: Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally... more»

Kashmir: Colonel, Major Among 5 Security Personnel Killed in Encounter

SRINAGAR- An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter at... more»

Egypt: Shady Habash, filmmaker who mocked el-Sisi, dies in prison

An Egyptian filmmaker imprisoned without trial for more than two years for making a music video... more»

Search

Back to Top