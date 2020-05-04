Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / India Lodges Protest Over Pakistan SC’s Poll Order On Gilgit-Baltistan
India Lodges Protest Over Pakistan SC’s Poll Order On Gilgit-Baltistan

India Lodges Protest Over Pakistan SC’s Poll Order On Gilgit-Baltistan

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2020-05-04, by Comments Off 7
Print Friendly

NEW DELHI: India has conveyed its protest to Pakistan over an order by that country’s supreme court allowing the conduct of general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan was told that “entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India and that Islamabad should immediately vacate the areas under its illegal occupation.”

In a recent order, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in the region.

“India demarched senior Pakistan diplomat and lodged a strong protest to Pakistan against Supreme Court of Pakistan order on the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’,” the MEA said in a statement.

“It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession,” it said.

The MEA said the government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories “illegally and forcibly” occupied by it.

“India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

“Instead, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” it added.

The MEA said Pakistan’s recent actions can neither hide the “illegal occupation” of parts of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by it nor the “grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom” to the people residing in these areas for the past seven decades.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India Lodges Protest Over Pakistan SC’s Poll Order On Gilgit-Baltistan

NEW DELHI: India has conveyed its protest to Pakistan over an order by that country’s supreme... more»

Pakistan says 18 million people could lose jobs due to lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses 20,000

ISLAMABAD: Around 18 million Pakistanis could lose their jobs in the country due to ongoing... more»

Afghanistan fears coronavirus may be spreading faster

KABUL: Afghanistan’s public health ministry announced Sunday that 500 random coronavirus... more»

Pompeo says ‘significant’ evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was “a... more»

As hopes of coronavirus pandemic slowing down rise, Europe mulls more lockdown easing

Europe on Sunday prepared for a further cautious easing of coronavirus restrictions following... more»

Israel’s top court begins hearing petitions against Netanyahu rule amid criminal charges

Israel’s high court began hearing petitions on Sunday that seek to block Prime Minister... more»

CIA & MI6 put together ‘scientific’ dossier ‘targeting China’s Covid-19 cover-up’ – as West readies to demand Beijing COMPENSATION

The West’s wish to pin the blame on China (and probably the bill too) for the Covid-19 pandemic... more»

Journalism has effectively become a crime in Egypt in past 4 years: Report

Journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime over the past four years, as authorities clamp... more»

After Dubai, Malls, Restaurants In UAE Capital Reopen As Lockdown Eases

Dubai: Malls in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi began reopening to a restricted... more»

F1 hopes to start season with double-header in Austria

PARIS: Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally... more»

Search

Back to Top