Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Missing Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden
Missing Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden

Missing Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden

International 2020-05-02, by Comments Off 7
Print Friendly

STOCKHOLM: A Pakistan journalist living in exile in Sweden who has been missing since March has been found dead, police said on Friday.

“His body was found on April 23 in the Fyris river outside Uppsala,” police spokesperson Jonas Eronen told AFP.

Sajid Hussain, belonging to Balochistan, was working part-time as a professor in Uppsala, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) north of Stockholm, when he went missing on March 2.

He was also the chief editor of the Balochistan Times, an online magazine.

“The autopsy has dispelled some of the suspicion that he was the victim of a crime,” Eronen said.

The police spokesperson added that while a crime could not be completely ruled out, Hussain’s death could equally have been the result of an accident or a suicide.

“As long as a crime cannot be excluded, there remains the risk that his death is linked to his work as a journalist,” Erik Halkjaer, head of the Swedish branch of Reporters without Borders (RSF), told AFP.

According to the RSF, Hussain was last seen getting onto a train for Uppsala in Stockholm.__Tribune.com

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Trump calls Michigan protesters, some armed, ‘very good people’

United States President Donald Trump on Friday voiced support for protesters, some armed with... more»

Missing Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: A Pakistan journalist living in exile in Sweden who has been missing since March has... more»

Ryanair to cut up to 3,000 jobs blaming ‘state aid doping’ for other European airlines

Budget airline Ryanair is drawing up plans to cut as many as 3,000 jobs and close bases in Europe,... more»

Macron warns life ‘won’t be back to normal’ as Covid-19 forces French to find new way of ‘social distance’ protest

France’s president has said that the national recovery would need to be ‘organized,’ in a... more»

Ankara urges UAE to abandon ‘hostile stance’

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 30 to abandon its... more»

Afghanistan president, feuding rival reach ‘tentative’ agreement

A bitter feud between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah appeared... more»

Coronavirus lockdowns: How and when do European countries plan to ease restrictions?

Most European countries have been setting out tentative plans to ease lockdowns imposed to combat... more»

Kashmir: Quiet Burials,Hidden Identity Features Of New SOP To Deal With Militancy

SRINAGAR: Concealing identity of militants slain in gunfights and preventing their public funeral,... more»

Kashmir: Pakistan Govt gets Supreme Court nod for caretaker setup in G-B

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the federal government could amend the... more»

Trump says China wants him to lose re-election

US President Donald Trump has said China “will do anything they can” to make him lose... more»

Search

Back to Top