Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Gunfight Underway in Pulwama
Kashmir: Gunfight Underway in Pulwama

Kashmir: Gunfight Underway in Pulwama

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-05-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

SRINAGAR: A gunfight is underway in Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of Pulwama in the early hours of Saturday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details are awaited, he added.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

German economy may need at least EIGHT YEARS to recover from Covid-19 recession, report says

The German economy continues to contract, losing €15 billion ($16.6 billion) a week due to the... more»

Kashmir: Gunfight Underway in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: A gunfight is underway in Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district,... more»

Trump calls Michigan protesters, some armed, ‘very good people’

United States President Donald Trump on Friday voiced support for protesters, some armed with... more»

Missing Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: A Pakistan journalist living in exile in Sweden who has been missing since March has... more»

Ryanair to cut up to 3,000 jobs blaming ‘state aid doping’ for other European airlines

Budget airline Ryanair is drawing up plans to cut as many as 3,000 jobs and close bases in Europe,... more»

Macron warns life ‘won’t be back to normal’ as Covid-19 forces French to find new way of ‘social distance’ protest

France’s president has said that the national recovery would need to be ‘organized,’ in a... more»

Ankara urges UAE to abandon ‘hostile stance’

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 30 to abandon its... more»

Afghanistan president, feuding rival reach ‘tentative’ agreement

A bitter feud between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah appeared... more»

Coronavirus lockdowns: How and when do European countries plan to ease restrictions?

Most European countries have been setting out tentative plans to ease lockdowns imposed to combat... more»

Kashmir: Quiet Burials,Hidden Identity Features Of New SOP To Deal With Militancy

SRINAGAR: Concealing identity of militants slain in gunfights and preventing their public funeral,... more»

Search

Back to Top