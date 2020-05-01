Kashmir: Quiet Burials,Hidden Identity Features Of New SOP To Deal With Militancy

SRINAGAR: Concealing identity of militants slain in gunfights and preventing their public funeral, besides keeping a close watch on social media users are some of the features of the newly introduced Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to tackle militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said Thursday.

Under the new SOP, the identity of the militants killed in gun-battles with the army will not be made public and it will be ensured that the slain remain unidentified, India Today reported quoting official sources.

The report also says that the security agencies won’t name the outfit to stop publicity of the militants’ and halt the recruitment of young boys.

The aim, according to the report quoting senior police officer, was to “starve militants of publicity they seek”

Also, the report says that the credit of anti-militancy operations will be shared by all the security forces and such an operations will be termed “joint”

The second most important feature of the new SOP is to prevent funeral procession of militants and their burial at local graveyards, India Today report says. However, a decision to allow handful family members to attend funeral in presence of cops has been approved.

Besides it, the report says strict vigil on social media by cyber police is also the new feature of the SOP. And also intensified anti-militancy operations using of technology and human intelligence is also something the forces have been told to go ahead with.__Kashmir Observer