Coronavirus lockdowns: How and when do European countries plan to ease restrictions?

Most European countries have been setting out tentative plans to ease lockdowns imposed to combat the spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

The aim is to restart economies rapidly devastated by the sudden shutdowns brought in to curb infection and death rates, protect health services — and give people hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Some countries have already started the process, while others — notably the UK — remain cautious about setting dates in the face of high casualty figures. Everywhere, there is concern about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases, with even more damaging effects (see charts with key statistics at the end of this article).

The measures imposed to various degrees across the continent have drastically restricted freedom of movement and outlawed public gatherings. Although health policy is a matter for individual EU states, the European Union has urged a coordinated approach as constraints are eased.

Here is a look at the state of play in a selection of European countries, both in and outside the EU.

Andorra

The tiny landlocked nation wedged between France and Spain adopted a unique system as it began easing lockdown restrictions.

Those who live in even-numbered homes are allowed to go out on even dates, while those who reside in odd-numbered homes on all other days.

Austria

Austria will ease its lockdown measures on May 1, the government has announced.

There will still be restrictions: people not living together must keep a one-metre distance between each other in public at all times.

Restaurants will reopen from May 15, followed by hotels from May 29.The health minister said good contagion figures justified the decision. However, he appealed to people’s individual responsibility in the coming months.

The country is one of the first in Europe to reopen its economy. Some shops were allowed to reopen after Easter.

Belgium

Belgium intends to keep its far-reaching restrictions in place until May 3. Residents must stay at home unless they need to go to work, supermarkets, health facilities, visit people in need or take exercise.

From May 4, non-essential shops and businesses will be allowed to open progressively. People will be able to visit the coast and Ardennes forests from May 18. Bars and restaurants will start reopening from June 8.

But mass events such as music festivals will not happen until at least September.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic’s lockdown was partially eased on April 24, to allow the resumption of internal travel. The previous day the government said a travel ban for journeys outside the country would be lifted. But anyone returning to the country will have to provide a negative test for COVID-19 or spend time in quarantine.

Border restrictions were eased on April 27 to allow in people from other EU countries for short business trips. Seasonal workers are also allowed in, under restrictions.

Some businesses and stores have been allowed to reopen, including Skoda which has restarted car production. Meanwhile gatherings of up to 10 people are being allowed, compared to two under earlier rules.

Denmark

Denmark paved the way for a slow return to normal life after Easter, beginning with the re-opening of many nurseries and primary schools, as well as day care centres.

Small businesses were allowed to reopen from April 20, on condition they adhered to strict hygiene regulations.

The second phase of easing restrictions is scheduled to take place after May 10.

The country was among the first in Europe to impose lockdown measures, less stringent than in some other nations.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Parliament on April 29 that the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic was “under control”.

Germany

Germany, which has managed to contain the virus better than other world powers, began its first steps to ease restrictions on April 20. Smaller shops have been allowed to reopen while respecting social distancing measures, as have other businesses such as car dealers and bicycle shops.

The government hopes that schools, closed since mid-March, will be able to reopen from May 4 — beginning with older students, in contrast to some other countries which plan to reopen classes for younger children first.

There’s been concern that the coronavirus infection rate has increased again since the restrictions began being eased. It’s thought the government will wait to see if the trend is confirmed before taking any corrective measures.

Germany has also extended a worldwide travel warning until mid-June.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte laid out a timetable on April 26 for reopening the country’s economy. It follows a consistent improvement in contagion figures.

Factories, construction sites and wholesale supply businesses can resume activity as soon as they put safety measures in place against the virus. Public parks and gardens can reopen from May 4 — numbers may be limited to prevent overcrowding — and people will be able to visit relatives who live in the same region.

Funerals will no more than 15 guests can resume from that date but mourners must wear masks.

If all goes well, retails shops can reopen on May 18, with restaurants, cafés, barber shops and hair salons following on June 1.

Conte stressed the importance of social distancing and said that if rules were not followed, coronavirus cases and deaths would rise again and there would be “irreparable damage” to the economy.

On March 8 Italy became the first European country to confine people to their homes for all but essential