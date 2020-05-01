Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Assailant opens fire on Cuban embassy in Washington, one person arrested: Report
Assailant opens fire on Cuban embassy in Washington, one person arrested: Report

Assailant opens fire on Cuban embassy in Washington, one person arrested: Report

International 2020-05-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A person was arrested early Thursday after opening fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington, the US Secret Service said. No one was injured.

The unidentified person fired multiple rounds from what some reports said was a high-powered assault rifle.

“This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.

“No injuries were reported at the scene.”

Washington’s police department confirmed the incident but said an investigation was in the hands of the Secret Service, which often handles investigations involving foreign diplomats.

Local media said the person arrested was a man who fired about 30 rounds from an assault rifle-type weapon.

The embassy, located on 16th Street at the edge of the Adams Morgan neighborhood, a normally bustling area full of bars and restaurants but which has been stilled by the coronavirus shutdown.

The administration of President Donald Trump has chilled relations with Havana, reversing course after an opening initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

In October 2017, it expelled 15 Cuban diplomats after a rash of incidents in which US embassy staff in Cuba reported as yet unexplained head pains, dizziness and hearing loss.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Pakistan Govt gets Supreme Court nod for caretaker setup in G-B

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the federal government could amend the... more»

Trump says China wants him to lose re-election

US President Donald Trump has said China “will do anything they can” to make him lose... more»

Arab League condemns Israel’s plan to annex parts of West Bank

The Arab League condemned Israel’s plan to de facto annex parts of the occupied West Bank as... more»

Assailant opens fire on Cuban embassy in Washington, one person arrested: Report

A person was arrested early Thursday after opening fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington, the US... more»

France and Italy in recession as Spain sees record GDP decline

France and Italy entered a recession in the first three months of this year while Spain’s... more»

US religious freedom report baseless: Turkish foreign ministry

Turkey on April 29 slammed a report by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom... more»

Germany bans Hezbollah, conducts multiple anti-terrorist raids

Berlin has banned the Lebanese militant organization and political party, Hezbollah, labeling the... more»

Pakistan: 49 policemen arrested in Rawalpindi under different charges

RAWALPINDI: As many as 49 police officials and employees, including a traffic warden have been... more»

EU states want Brussels to suspend refunds for cancelled flights law

A dozen EU states will today call on Brussels to temporarily suspend a European law granting... more»

Violence can lead to collapse of Afghan peace process, experts fear

KABUL: Two months after the US and Taliban signed a deal, violence is spiralling out of control in... more»

Search

Back to Top