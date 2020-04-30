Voice Of Vienna

Three militants killed, as many security personnel wounded in gunfight: Police

SHOPIAN: Three militants have been killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement on Twitter, a police spokesperson said three unidentified militants have been killed.

“Based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Melhoora area of District Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by Shopian Police, 55RR and 178Bn CRPF in the area,” said the spokesman.

The gunfight broke out last evening in Melhora area of Zainapora, said a police official.

An army spokesman said a woman was injured after she was hit by a bullet in her leg. She was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where her condition is stated to be stable.

The police spokesman said that three security force personnel also sustained injuries and were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.__GK News

