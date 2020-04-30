Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Germany charges neo-Nazi with murder of pro-refugee politician
Germany charges neo-Nazi with murder of pro-refugee politician

Germany charges neo-Nazi with murder of pro-refugee politician

Europe 2020-04-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

German prosecutors have charged a known neo-Nazi with the June 2019 murder of a pro-refugee politician.

Federal investigators said 45-year-old Stephan Ernst drove to Walter Luebcke’s house in Wolfhagen, central Germany, on the evening of June 1, 2019.

He crept up under cover of darkness to the terrace where Luebcke sat before shooting him in the head with a revolver.

Ernst’s “racism and xenophobia founded on an ethnic-nationalist attitude were decisive in the act”, prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday, adding he possessed a “right-wing extremist hatred of refugees”.

The suspect and his fellow accused, identified only as Markus H., had attended a political meeting in October 2015 where Luebcke argued in favour of accommodating refugees in the town of Lohfelden.

Ernst “from the time of the meeting increasingly projected his xenophobia onto Dr Walter Luebcke,” a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right CDU party, prosecutors said.

Following reports of sexual assaults by refugees and migrants against women in Cologne on New Year’s Eve 2015 and a July 2016 attack in the French city, Nice, Ernst began spying on Luebcke in preparation for the murder, travelling repeatedly to the politician’s house to make his plans.

Ernst allegedly decided to kill Luebcke to “send a publicly noticeable signal against the current state order, which he rejected,” according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, fellow defendant Markus H., who is charged with complicity in the murder, helped Ernst train with firearms in forests and at gun clubs between 2016 and 2018, “including with the murder weapon”.

Ernst had already inflicted “serious wounds” to the chest and spine of an Iraqi asylum seeker living in Lohfelden in a January 2016 knife attack that left the victim in intensive care.

At the time of his June 2019 arrest, Ernst held “several firearms and ammunition that he had acquired illegally”, prosecutors said, including three revolvers, two automatic pistols, two rifles, 1,400 rounds of ammunition and a submachine gun.

Arrested soon afterwards, H. was found to be in possession of a deactivated submachine gun.

After the arrests, Ernst confessed to Luebcke’s murder, but in January this year he retracted the admission and said H. had shot the politician.

But prosecutors remain convinced that while H. “accepted and supported” the danger Ernst posed, he “was not familiar with the actual plans for the attack”.

The killing was followed by an October attack on a synagogue in eastern city Halle that left two dead, while a gunman killed nine people with migrant backgrounds in the central town Hanau in February.

Perpetrators in both attacks posted racist screeds online, and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has since declared far-right extremism the “biggest security threat facing Germany”, promising a beefed-up security response.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU states want Brussels to suspend refunds for cancelled flights law

A dozen EU states will today call on Brussels to temporarily suspend a European law granting... more»

Violence can lead to collapse of Afghan peace process, experts fear

KABUL: Two months after the US and Taliban signed a deal, violence is spiralling out of control in... more»

Three militants killed, as many security personnel wounded in gunfight: Police

SHOPIAN: Three militants have been killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Shopian... more»

Germany charges neo-Nazi with murder of pro-refugee politician

German prosecutors have charged a known neo-Nazi with the June 2019 murder of a pro-refugee... more»

Foreign competitors ‘won’t buy French firms at low cost’ as govt tightens controls in strategic sectors

The French government will tighten restrictions on foreign investments from outside Europe in... more»

UN human rights expert accuse Myanmar army of fresh abuses

The UN’s human rights expert on Myanmar has called for a new investigation into allegations of... more»

Go battle Covid-19 at home! Chinese Navy ‘expels US warship from territorial waters’

A US warship was “expelled” from disputed South China Sea waters after Beijing’s navy... more»

UN rapporteur urges new probe into possible Myanmar ‘war crimes’

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar is calling for an immediate... more»

Khashoggi fiancée calls for Premier League to block Newcastle Saudi takeover

The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has urged the Premier League to block the... more»

Poland’s all-postal presidential vote ‘dangerously undermines’ democracy, warns HRW

Poland’s government should scrap its plan to hold an all-postal presidential ballot next... more»

Search

Back to Top