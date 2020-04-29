Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed In Ongoing Shopian Gunfight

SRINAGAR: Two militants have been killed in ongoing gunfight with state forces in Melhora area of Zainapora in South Kashmir’s Shopian District on Tuesday.

Official sources said that two militants were killed in a gunfight. However identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained as operation is still underway, reported news agency GNS.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army’s 55 RR launched cordon and search operation in Melhora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter__Kashmir Observer

