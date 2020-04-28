Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU denies it bowed to Beijing pressure over COVID-19 disinformation report
EU denies it bowed to Beijing pressure over COVID-19 disinformation report

EU denies it bowed to Beijing pressure over COVID-19 disinformation report

Europe 2020-04-28, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is under fire over allegations a report was watered down following Chinese pressure.

Questions hang over the revisions to a text on disinformation about COVID-19.

It comes after the New York Times reported EU officials delayed and changed parts of the document.

“I absolutely refute and dispute any claims that in our reporting we are bowing to any kind of external pressure,” said Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Commission.

“The notion of having this report published on Friday after water it down, after changing it, is just misperception of the processes which go in any institution including the media where I guess you have internal communication that is for internal use and then you have something else focused on your public output.”

The report was published on a site established by the European External Action Service — the EU’s foreign affairs ministry led by Borrell — to highlight disinformation campaigns.

The text notes “there is evidence of a coordinated push by official Chinese sources to deflect any blame for the outbreak of the pandemic”.

But the New York Times claims in a previous version of the text, sentences were removed and language toned down.

Now a Dutch MEP is sending a letter to Borrell for an explanation.

“I want to be very nuanced, there is no real proof of any will to misinform, I’m just asking Mr Borrell to give an explanation,” said Bart Groothuis.

“Have I seen other instances? Well, if you look at the German newspaper Die Welt, they wrote a story today that the German government said ‘Well we’re being pressured by [the] Chinese once in a while and it’s very annoying’.

“And I think the Chinese are getting bigger, stronger, their economy is growing really fast, at least before corona, but it will pick up, and they will be trying it again.

“It’s a moment in time when we should say as Europeans we’re sovereign we don’t accept it, don’t try it again.”

China’s foreign ministry has vigorously denied it was spreading disinformation, saying it was a victim, rather than a sponsor of false reports.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU denies it bowed to Beijing pressure over COVID-19 disinformation report

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is under fire over allegations a report was... more»

India In Top 3 Of Largest Military Spenders

NEW DELHI: Global military expenditure at 3.6 per cent saw its largest annual spike in a decade in... more»

Belgians urged to eat more chips by lockdown-hit potato growers

Belgians are well known for loving chips (frites), often with a big dollop of mayonnaise, but... more»

Kashmir: PTI govt approaches SC to form caretaker set-up in G-B

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approached the Supreme Court (SC) to seek permission for... more»

Will US-Taliban deal limit India’s leverage in Afghanistan?

by Ruchi KumarKabul, Afghanistan – A week after a US-led invasion overthrew the Taliban... more»

European airlines refusing to refund passengers for cancelled flights

European airlines are refusing to provide refunds to customers whose flights were cancelled due to... more»

Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

ATHENS: Scores of asylum-seekers were left homeless when a fire tore through a camp on the Greek... more»

Netanyahu ‘confident’ US will allow West Bank annexation soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he was confident the United States would give... more»

Italy’s PM outlines lockdown easing measures

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given a televised address outlining how the... more»

Kashmir: 4 militants killed in Kulgam encounter, Army Major injured

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Ashtal village in southern... more»

Search

Back to Top