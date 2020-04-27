Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Coronavirus: France seizes 140,000 ‘illegal’ masks near Paris
Coronavirus: France seizes 140,000 ‘illegal’ masks near Paris

Coronavirus: France seizes 140,000 ‘illegal’ masks near Paris

Europe 2020-04-27, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

France seized around 140,000 “illegal” masks during a police operation near Paris on Saturday.

Two men were arrested in the afternoon whilst unloading “several boxes” from a cargo coming from the Netherlands in the suburban area of Saint-Denis, about 10 kilometres from the capital.

Authorities opened an investigation on “possession of counterfeit goods and deceptive marketing practices”, the Bobigny prosecutor’s office said.

The case is now entrusted to territorial security.

The two men arrested were aged 60 and 46.

One of them presented himself as a “business owner”, explaining having bought the masks, of which around 5,000 are FFP2, in the Netherlands, for a total value of €80,000, police said.

They were being stored in a building in a residential area in Saint-Denis.

The goal was to resell them to “acquaintances”, like workers in the construction industry, and make “big profits”, according to the French police.

This is the largest seizure of protective masks since the government’s ban on their resale.

In March, 32,500 masks from China were seized from a warehouse in Saint-Ouen, and 28,800 masks were discovered in a shop in the wholesalers’ district of Aubervilliers.

In both cases, the loads recovered by the police were handed over to the Regional Health Agency (ARS).__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy’s PM outlines lockdown easing measures

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given a televised address outlining how the... more»

Kashmir: 4 militants killed in Kulgam encounter, Army Major injured

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Ashtal village in southern... more»

US economy faces historic shock, with 16% joblessness possible: Trump adviser

WASHINGTON DC: The shuttering of the US economy due to the coronavirus pandemic is a shock of... more»

Coronavirus: France seizes 140,000 ‘illegal’ masks near Paris

France seized around 140,000 “illegal” masks during a police operation near Paris on... more»

‘European race to allow tourist travel again leads to unacceptable risks’ – German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned that it is still too dangerous to rush to reopen... more»

‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs... more»

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and five were injured during an intelligence-based... more»

Dozens arrested in anti-COVID-19 lockdown protest in Germany

German police arrested dozens of protesters in Berlin on Saturday for flouting the coronavirus... more»

Belgian government pledges free masks for everyone as part of its COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Every Belgian citizen will receive a free fabric face mask as part of the exit strategy from the... more»

‘India plans to fast track Chinese investments after policy change’

NEW DELHI: India plans to fast track the review of some investment proposals from neigbouring... more»

Search

Back to Top