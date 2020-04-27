Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19
‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

International 2020-04-27, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus infections or prevent reinfections.

“Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can have serious side effects. These drugs should be used only under the supervision of a physician,” Canada’s public health agency said in a note posted Saturday on its website.

“Health Canada is concerned that some people may be directly buying and using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19,” it said, noting they can cause “serious heart rhythm problems.”

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday issued a similar warning about the drugs, whose promise as a coronavirus treatment has been touted by US President Donald Trump.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy’s PM outlines lockdown easing measures

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given a televised address outlining how the... more»

Kashmir: 4 militants killed in Kulgam encounter, Army Major injured

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Ashtal village in southern... more»

US economy faces historic shock, with 16% joblessness possible: Trump adviser

WASHINGTON DC: The shuttering of the US economy due to the coronavirus pandemic is a shock of... more»

Coronavirus: France seizes 140,000 ‘illegal’ masks near Paris

France seized around 140,000 “illegal” masks during a police operation near Paris on... more»

‘European race to allow tourist travel again leads to unacceptable risks’ – German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned that it is still too dangerous to rush to reopen... more»

‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs... more»

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and five were injured during an intelligence-based... more»

Dozens arrested in anti-COVID-19 lockdown protest in Germany

German police arrested dozens of protesters in Berlin on Saturday for flouting the coronavirus... more»

Belgian government pledges free masks for everyone as part of its COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Every Belgian citizen will receive a free fabric face mask as part of the exit strategy from the... more»

‘India plans to fast track Chinese investments after policy change’

NEW DELHI: India plans to fast track the review of some investment proposals from neigbouring... more»

Search

Back to Top