Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Belgian government pledges free masks for everyone as part of its COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy
Belgian government pledges free masks for everyone as part of its COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Belgian government pledges free masks for everyone as part of its COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Europe 2020-04-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Every Belgian citizen will receive a free fabric face mask as part of the exit strategy from the country’s coronavirus lockdown, Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès announced on Friday.

Haberdasheries and fabric stores will be the first businesses to reopen on May 4, while other businesses will have to wait until May 11.

Also from May 4, the use of protective masks will become mandatory on public transport for everybody above the age of 12.

“Wearing a comfortable fabric mask will play a key role in the deconfinement strategy”, assured Wilmès during her press conference in Brussels, also recalling the importance of hand hygiene.

Internal travel to the coast and Ardennes forests is set to restart on May 18.

On the same day, school classes will resume, starting from primary and secondary schools’ final years.

There will be a maximum of 10 students per class, while kindergartens may not reopen this academic year.

Restaurants will start reopening from June 8.

However, mass events such as music festivals will not be allowed to take place until September.

Wilmès said any of the restrictions could immediately be reimposed if the health situation worsens.

“The balance is fragile, the equation is complicated, and that is why we have to keep in mind that nothing, nothing is set in stone,” she insisted.

The number of people in intensive care units is decreasing in Belgium but the health system remains strained.

In this country of 11.5 million inhabitants, which counted more than 54,000 confirmed cases and nearly 7,000 deaths as of Saturday, “the spread of Covid-19 has been slowed down, but the virus has not disappeared,” Wilmès said.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Belgian government pledges free masks for everyone as part of its COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Every Belgian citizen will receive a free fabric face mask as part of the exit strategy from the... more»

‘India plans to fast track Chinese investments after policy change’

NEW DELHI: India plans to fast track the review of some investment proposals from neigbouring... more»

Rohingya Stranded At Sea, Bangladesh Says Not Its Responsibility

Dhaka, Bangladesh – The Bangladesh government has refused to allow some 500 Rohingya refugees... more»

Saudi Arabia to take on billions in debt to survive the oil price crisis

Saudi Arabia may have to borrow as much as $58 billion this year to cover a budget shortfall... more»

Rouhani says Iran watching US activities in Gulf region

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Tehran was closely following United States activities,... more»

WHO says you may catch coronavirus more than once, warns against idea of ‘immunity passports’

Catching Covid-19 once may not protect you from getting it again, according to the World Health... more»

Rights groups: Prominent Saudi rights activist dies in custody

Prominent Saudi rights activist Abdullah al-Hamid, 69, has died in custody in a hospital in Saudi... more»

China rejects call for probe into origins of disease

China has rejected calls for an independent international investigation into the origin of the... more»

2 Militants Killed During Kidnap Bid in South Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed minutes after they abducted a railway policeman at Yaripora... more»

Brexit: Disappointing progress in trade talks, says Michel Barnier

The progress made in post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU has been disappointing, Michel... more»

Search

Back to Top