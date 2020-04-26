Voice Of Vienna

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

2020-04-26
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and five were injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) late last night in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Security forces conducted an IBO on credible information about the presence of terrorists in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan late last night. During sanitisation of area, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces,” the statement reads.

Nine terrorists were killed and one apprehended, the statement added.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunitions were also recovered during the search of the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Sepoy Sakum Dad.

On January 30, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoys Muhammad Shamim and Asad Khan.__Dawn.com

