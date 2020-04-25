Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China rejects call for probe into origins of disease
China rejects call for probe into origins of disease

China rejects call for probe into origins of disease

International 2020-04-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

China has rejected calls for an independent international investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

A top diplomat in the UK, Chen Wen told the BBC the demands were politically motivated and would divert China’s attention from fighting the pandemic.

Information about the origin of Covid-19 and how it initially spread could help countries tackle the disease.

The virus is thought to have emerged at a wildlife market in the city of Wuhan late last year.

Meanwhile an EU report accuses China of spreading disinformation about the crisis.

The bloc’s External Action Service says Russia, and to a lesser extent China, have “targeted conspiracy narratives” in the EU and neighbouring countries.

US President Donald Trump has also repeatedly attacked China for its handling of the outbreak, and the state of Missouri is suing the Chinese government, accusing it of doing little to stop the spread of the virus.

Scientists have poured cold water on speculation that the virus could have been engineered in a Wuhan laboratory.

Almost from the start of the pandemic, there have been calls for international investigators to be allowed into China to find out how it all started.

On Thursday Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would push for an investigation at the annual meeting next month of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). Australia sits on the executive board of the assembly.

The body already plans to discuss calls for a “lessons learned” review of health emergencies.

But Ms Chen told the BBC her country could not agree to any international investigation.

“The independent inquiry is politically motivated,” she said.

“We are fighting the virus at the moment, we are concentrating all our efforts on fighting against the virus. Why talk about an investigation into this? This will divert not only attention, it will divert resources.

“This is a politically motivated initiative, I think no-one can agree on this… It would serve nobody any good.”

Ms Chen said there were lots of rumours about the origins of the virus but such misinformation was dangerous, she claimed, and said it was like a political virus and as dangerous as coronavirus itself, if not even more so.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China rejects call for probe into origins of disease

China has rejected calls for an independent international investigation into the origin of the... more»

2 Militants Killed During Kidnap Bid in South Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed minutes after they abducted a railway policeman at Yaripora... more»

Brexit: Disappointing progress in trade talks, says Michel Barnier

The progress made in post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU has been disappointing, Michel... more»

Pentagon confirms Covid-19 outbreak on ANOTHER Navy vessel, destroyer USS Kidd returning to port

The USS Kidd Navy destroyer is heading back to port after the US Department of Defense confirmed... more»

Experts react with horror to Trump coronavirus disinfectant idea

Doctors, epidemiologists and others have reacted with alarm to comments from US President Donald... more»

German court hears of ‘inhumane’ torture in Syria state prison

Two alleged former Syrian intelligence officers went on trial in Germany on April 23 accused of... more»

Canada shooter’s rampage began with assault on girlfriend: Police

The worst mass shooting in Canada’s history started with the suspect assaulting his girlfriend,... more»

Kashmir: AJK govt allows businesses to remain open for eight hours

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday relaxed the lockdown, allowing... more»

Pandemic fast becoming a human rights crisis: UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is “a human... more»

EU agrees massive aid package of immediate support for member states

The European Union has agreed an aid package of more than half a trillion euros to provide... more»

Search

Back to Top