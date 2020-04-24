Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
EU warns incoming Israeli govt against plans to annex parts of West Bank

EU warns incoming Israeli govt against plans to annex parts of West Bank

International 2020-04-24
The European Union on Thursday issued a warning against the incoming Israeli government’s intention to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying that such a move “would constitute a serious violation of international law.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the 27-member bloc does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Palestinian territory. Brussels will “continue to closely monitor the situation and its broader implications, and will act accordingly,” the official said.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement that includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting on July 1, AP said.

The White House’s Mideast plan, unveiled earlier this year, envisions leaving parts of the West Bank under permanent Israeli control. The Palestinian Administration has rejected the plan.__RT.com

