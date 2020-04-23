Swiss govt to ease restrictions next week, won’t impose mask-wearing obligation

Switzerland will not impose an obligation on citizens to wear protective masks, as the country starts relaxing its coronavirus restrictions next week. Rules on keeping distance and washing hands remain the best protective measures, the government said on Wednesday.

However, some areas may need masks, with one million masks a day being supplied to retailers for two weeks, according to the government. It repeated its guidance for residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease, which has killed 1,217 people there so far, Reuters reported.

The country is due to start relaxing restrictions on April 27, with the reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons.

The southern canton of Ticino has been allowed to extend tighter curbs on business until May 3. The canton bordering Italy has been one of the worst-hit regions, with a fifth of the country’s death toll and 11 percent of its cases.__RT.com