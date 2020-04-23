Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Swiss govt to ease restrictions next week, won’t impose mask-wearing obligation
Swiss govt to ease restrictions next week, won’t impose mask-wearing obligation

Swiss govt to ease restrictions next week, won’t impose mask-wearing obligation

Europe 2020-04-23, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Switzerland will not impose an obligation on citizens to wear protective masks, as the country starts relaxing its coronavirus restrictions next week. Rules on keeping distance and washing hands remain the best protective measures, the government said on Wednesday.

However, some areas may need masks, with one million masks a day being supplied to retailers for two weeks, according to the government. It repeated its guidance for residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease, which has killed 1,217 people there so far, Reuters reported.

The country is due to start relaxing restrictions on April 27, with the reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons.

The southern canton of Ticino has been allowed to extend tighter curbs on business until May 3. The canton bordering Italy has been one of the worst-hit regions, with a fifth of the country’s death toll and 11 percent of its cases.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pompeo: Annexation of occupied West Bank ultimately up to Israel

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it was Israel’s decision... more»

Swiss govt to ease restrictions next week, won’t impose mask-wearing obligation

Switzerland will not impose an obligation on citizens to wear protective masks, as the country... more»

Unrest in Paris as residents accuse police of heavy-handed tactics

For a fourth consecutive night, residents clashed with police on Tuesday while cars and rubbish... more»

GB court summons officials over shortage of PPEs in hospitals

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday took suo motu notice of shortage and provision... more»

Donald Trump tells Navy to destroy any Iranian Gunboats harassing US

President Donald Trump said he’s ordered the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian gun boats that... more»

Germany makes face masks compulsory in public

BERLIN: Germany’s federal states on Wednesday announced new measures in the fight against the... more»

Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks

ANKARA: Turkey late on April 21 slammed a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry concerning the... more»

Kashmir: 4 Militants killed in Overnight Gunbattle

Shopian: A gunbattle that erupted Tuesday night between government forces and militants in a South... more»

Kashmir: AJK PM hints at relaxing lockdown

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday indicated... more»

Spain wants EU to back €1.5 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund

Spain is calling on its neighbours to unite behind its proposal for a joint EU fund that would... more»

Search

Back to Top