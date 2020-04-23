EU leaders meet by video amid fears coronavirus could destroy European unity

Voice Of Vienna

EU leaders will try to agree on a cohesive financial response to the COVID-19 crisis during a key summit by video conference on Thursday.

They will discuss the €500 billion package that has already been agreed to in principle, as well as the potential of more bailout funds.

Spain, Italy and France have warned that without more unity, the coronavirus pandemic could be the beginning of the end of the EU.

Spain is calling on its neighbours to unite behind its proposal for a joint EU fund that would help the bloc’s hardest-hit economies recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“In this crisis, either we all sink or we all float. Spain wants everybody to float, for sure,” Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Euronews.

Spain is suggesting creating an economic recovery fund with up to €1.5 trillion, according to an internal Spanish government document.__EuroNews

