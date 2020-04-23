Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks
Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks

Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks

Europe 2020-04-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: Turkey late on April 21 slammed a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry concerning the country’s maritime jurisdiction areas and drilling activities.

“Greece, with today’s statement, once again exhibits its unrealistic perceptions and rights-refusing attitudes regarding the problems in our region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Aksoy said the Greek/Greek Cypriot side deliberately ignores the fact that Turkey has legitimate and sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

“Turkish Cypriots have equal rights, as the co-owner of the Island, on the resources around the island,” he added.

Aksoy said the actual threat to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean “is the maximalist and uncompromising attitude of the Greek and Greek Cypriot duo.”

“We will resolutely continue to protect both our country’s and the Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.___Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Unrest in Paris as residents accuse police of heavy-handed tactics

For a fourth consecutive night, residents clashed with police on Tuesday while cars and rubbish... more»

GB court summons officials over shortage of PPEs in hospitals

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday took suo motu notice of shortage and provision... more»

Donald Trump tells Navy to destroy any Iranian Gunboats harassing US

President Donald Trump said he’s ordered the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian gun boats that... more»

Germany makes face masks compulsory in public

BERLIN: Germany’s federal states on Wednesday announced new measures in the fight against the... more»

Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks

ANKARA: Turkey late on April 21 slammed a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry concerning the... more»

Kashmir: 4 Militants killed in Overnight Gunbattle

Shopian: A gunbattle that erupted Tuesday night between government forces and militants in a South... more»

Kashmir: AJK PM hints at relaxing lockdown

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday indicated... more»

Spain wants EU to back €1.5 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund

Spain is calling on its neighbours to unite behind its proposal for a joint EU fund that would... more»

Lockdown exit plan coming this week, Italy PM says

By the end of this week Italy will announce a plan to gradually exit its lockdown, Prime Minister... more»

Pakistan: ‘Irregularities in power sector caused over Rs4 trillion loss to national kitty’

ISLAMABAD: During the last 13 years the national kitty faced loss of over Rs4 trillion due to... more»

Search

Back to Top