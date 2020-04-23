Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks

ANKARA: Turkey late on April 21 slammed a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry concerning the country’s maritime jurisdiction areas and drilling activities.

“Greece, with today’s statement, once again exhibits its unrealistic perceptions and rights-refusing attitudes regarding the problems in our region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Aksoy said the Greek/Greek Cypriot side deliberately ignores the fact that Turkey has legitimate and sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

“Turkish Cypriots have equal rights, as the co-owner of the Island, on the resources around the island,” he added.

Aksoy said the actual threat to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean “is the maximalist and uncompromising attitude of the Greek and Greek Cypriot duo.”

“We will resolutely continue to protect both our country’s and the Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.___Hurriyet