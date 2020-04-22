Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: ‘Irregularities in power sector caused over Rs4 trillion loss to national kitty’
Pakistan: ‘Irregularities in power sector caused over Rs4 trillion loss to national kitty’

Pakistan: ‘Irregularities in power sector caused over Rs4 trillion loss to national kitty’

International 2020-04-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: During the last 13 years the national kitty faced loss of over Rs4 trillion due to circular debt and subsidies being given to power producers, the power sector inquiry report released on Tuesday.

It said that 16 independent power producing companies (IPPs) invested around Rs60 billion and earned over Rs400 billion in profits in a period ranging from two to four years.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day allowed to make the power sector inquiry report public about the billions of rupees alleged irregularities in the power sector involving federal cabinet members.

The decision was taken during a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad chaired by the premier on Tuesday.

However, the Ministry of Energy had opposed the move to make the report public, fearing that it may have implications for Pakistan’s relations with other countries.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) former chairman Mohammad Ali-led inquiry committee has submitted its findings on the power sector projects that the government of Pakistan contracted since 1994.

The findings showed that the deals were signed at the expense of interests of the consumers and the government.

The names of prime minister’s aides Razak Dawood and Nadeem Baber are among the beneficiaries of the investors’ favoured deals, although nothing illegal has been committed.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had proposed to make the explosive power sector inquiry report public to avoid allegations of protecting the government’s vested interests, as the findings revealed the masked details of investors’ favoured deals.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain wants EU to back €1.5 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund

Spain is calling on its neighbours to unite behind its proposal for a joint EU fund that would... more»

Lockdown exit plan coming this week, Italy PM says

By the end of this week Italy will announce a plan to gradually exit its lockdown, Prime Minister... more»

Pakistan: ‘Irregularities in power sector caused over Rs4 trillion loss to national kitty’

ISLAMABAD: During the last 13 years the national kitty faced loss of over Rs4 trillion due to... more»

Two US warships in South China Sea amid China-Malaysia standoff

The US Navy has confirmed on Tuesday that two US warships are operating in the South China Sea,... more»

Donald Trump says will suspend immigrations to save Covid-19 jobs losses

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is temporarily suspending immigration to protect American... more»

Reporters without borders says its virtually impossible to report from occupied Kashmir

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its latest World Press Freedom Index report has noted that it... more»

Austria: Restaurants staff with mask; closing hour 10 p.m.

The evening core hotel and catering businesses would be reopend from mid-May. According to... more»

Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz sign unity government agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival have announced that they have forged... more»

International Data Need to Add Up

by Prof Michael R. CzinkotaA useful analysis requires the understanding of data and a belief both... more»

Oil prices crash to $10 per barrel for first time in 21st century

A gruesome combination of crumbling demand for crude and global storage filled to its brim has... more»

Search

Back to Top