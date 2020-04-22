Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 4 Militants killed in Overnight Gunbattle

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-04-22
Shopian: A gunbattle that erupted Tuesday night between government forces and militants in a South Kashmir village has left four militants dead, police said this morning.

Reports said that a joint team of army’s 55 RR, police and CRPF laid a siege at Melhora village late Tuesday evening.

Police said the operation was launched following inputs about the presence of some militants.

The exchange of fire took place in the area soon after the joint team fired some warning shots towards the suspected hideout.

According to sources militants tried to break the cordon amid the exchange of fire; however, the joint team engaged them in the gunfight. “The intermittent exchange of fire continued through the night. A fierce exchange of fire took place early Wenesday morning and during the course of gunfight, all four militants were killed, police said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of four militants.

“We have taken DNA samples of all four unidentified killed militants. We are conducting burial in presence of the magistrate,” he said.

“So far, the family of one of the slain militants came. If they identify, then 2-3 family members will be permitted to participate in burial,” IGP said, adding that “those who claim later on, their DNA samples will be taken for further course of action”.

A case under FIR number 28/2020 under section 307, 7/27 IA Act and 16, 19, 23, 38 ULF Activities Act has been registered in connection with the encounter in police station Zainpora.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the slain militants were shifted from Shopian to PCR Kashmir where from the bodies will be taken to Sheeri Baramulla for burial, sources said.

Reports from Shopian said authorities have snapped internet services in the district.__Kashmir Observer

