Use New Technology To Neutralize Militants: DGP Tells Officers

SRINAGAR: Three days after police claimed to have killed two militants responsible for killing a cop, the Director General of police (DPG) Dilbagh Singh on Monday asked forces to take strict security measures to root out the residual militancy from Kishtwar district.

On Friday, police had claimed to have shot dead two alleged militants Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain, responsible for killing an SPO Pashid Iqbal and injuring another SPO Vishal Singh in Dachan area of Kishtwar.

Chairing a security review meet at Kishtwar, DGP lauded police and other security forces for hunting down the two militants who were involved in the recent attack on two SPOs, a police spokesperson said today. He said the synergy between the forces in J&K has been acknowledged by the governments at highest levels.

“The DGP directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug the gaps with strict security measures to root out the residual militancy in the area,” the police spokesperson said.

“He stressed to take stringent action against those involved in the anti-national activities. He instructed the officers to use the new technology in neutralizing militants,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by officers from army and CRPF, the spokesperson said. Singh was accompanied by the IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh and DIG DKR Range Abdul Jabbar.

During the meeting, DGP Singh also reviewed preparations and measures taken to contain the deadly virus from spreading, the spokesperson said. He directed the officers to take all necessary steps in implementing the government orders on ground and take strict action against violators.

“He directed the officers to follow the health protocols issued in maintaining social distancing among the general public,” the police spokesperson added.

SSP Kishtwar Harmeet Singh and other officers gave the detailed briefing to the DGP about the security scenario and preparedness/measures taken against the fight of COVID-19 in their respective jurisdiction.

Singh also visited Delta Force Headquarters and discussed security related matters with GoC Maj. General Ravi Murugan.__Kashmir Observer