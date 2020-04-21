Voice Of Vienna

Austria: Restaurants staff with mask; closing hour 10 p.m.

The evening core hotel and catering businesses would be reopend from mid-May. According to reports, the curfew would not start before 10 p.m. In addition, a table distance of at least two meters must be maintained. Masks are required for staff and the number of guests per reservation will be limited.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) confirmed in the CNN Interview that the hotel and catering business will start up slowly from mid-May – with a mask obligation for the staff, but not for the guests.

The controversial 6pm curfew is apparently off the table, as reported. Taverns, restaurants, cafes etc. can breathe a sigh of relief. The important evening core business seems to have been saved. According to reports, they can operate until 10 p.m.

Night restaurants and bars as losers

The planned reopening before the Ascension Day and the subsequent extended Pentecost weekend is vital for the catering industry, which is already groaning under the flood of regulations and smoking ban. Of course, losers are nightlife and bars, for which a 10 p.m. curfew is too early. Inititially hose restaurants are likely to have less problems than those without an outdoor area.__Krone.at

