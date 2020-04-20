Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan’s Waziristan: ISPR
Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan’s Waziristan: ISPR

Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan’s Waziristan: ISPR

International 2020-04-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Five terrorist were killed during an anti-terror operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan, ISPR said on Monday.

“Terrorists carried out fire raid on security forces check post, 10 kilometres west of Miranshah in North Waziristan. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed five of them,” ISPR said.

“During the exchange of fire, one soldier embraced shahadat; while three others were injured,” the military’s media wing said.

Troops have cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation,” ISPR added.

According to ISPR, Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan, 43 embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire. He is survived by his wife and four children.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan’s Waziristan: ISPR

Five terrorist were killed during an anti-terror operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan, ISPR... more»

Gunman dead after killing 16 people in Canada’s deadliest mass shooting

At least 16 people, including an officer, were killed in multiple locations across the Canadian... more»

Kashmir: G-B CM sides with senior bureaucrat in coronavirus lockdown row

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman on Saturday sided with one of the... more»

Venice considers a new tourism model after COVID-19 lockdown

The Coronavirus crisis is prompting authorities in the Italian port of Venice to reconsider its... more»

‘We don’t take advice from ANY American politician’: Iran’s Zarif rejects Trump’s ventilator offer

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has rebuffed an offer by US President Donald Trump to send... more»

Right wing-led protests spread against Covid-19 curbs in US

More than 1,890 people died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours as right wing-led protests... more»

Extensive damage at Greek migrant camp after fire, protests

One of Greece’s largest migrant camps has been extensively damaged in a fire, hours after... more»

India should protect Muslim minority’s rights amid COVID-19 crisis, Islamophobia: OIC

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) human rights body on Sunday... more»

Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link as Trump warns China of ‘consequences’

The director of a maximum security laboratory in China’s coronavirus ground-zero city of... more»

Egypt puts 13 people including Zyad Elelaimy on ‘terrorism’ list

CAIRO: Egypt has added 13 people, including former legislator Zyad Elelaimy, on the... more»

Search

Back to Top