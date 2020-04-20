Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan’s Waziristan: ISPR

Five terrorist were killed during an anti-terror operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan, ISPR said on Monday.

“Terrorists carried out fire raid on security forces check post, 10 kilometres west of Miranshah in North Waziristan. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed five of them,” ISPR said.

“During the exchange of fire, one soldier embraced shahadat; while three others were injured,” the military’s media wing said.

Troops have cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation,” ISPR added.

According to ISPR, Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan, 43 embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire. He is survived by his wife and four children.__The News