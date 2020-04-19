Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Militants attack CRPF party in Sopore; three troopers killed, two wounded
Militants attack CRPF party in Sopore; three troopers killed, two wounded

Militants attack CRPF party in Sopore; three troopers killed, two wounded

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-04-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Three CRPF troopers were killed and two others injured in a militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

As per news agency GNS, militants opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and Police at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing. “In the incident, five paramilitary troopers sustained injuries,” they said.

The injured were evacuated to nearby SDH hospital where two CRPF men were declared dead on arrival and another succumbed later.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbagh Singh (IPS) told GNS that three CRPF jawans were killed and two others injured in the militant attack.

The DGP said that militants attacked a CRPF vehicle on duty in Sopore town.

Soon after the incident, the security forces launched searches in the area to nab the assailants.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China

NEW DELHI: India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring... more»

Militants attack CRPF party in Sopore; three troopers killed, two wounded

Three CRPF troopers were killed and two others injured in a militant attack in Sopore area of... more»

UAE announces $5,500 fine for spreading unauthorised coronavirus information

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will fine people up to 20,000 dirhams ($5,500) if they share... more»

Saudi Arabia may sell one of its highest volumes of oil to US before OPEC deal comes into effect – reports

Before the historic oil cuts agreed by major producers come into force in May, Saudi Arabia could... more»

Hong Kong Police arrests at least 14 opposition activists for holding unlawful protests last year: Report

Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 opposition activists on Saturday for allegedly holding... more»

More than half of Britons blame China for pandemic

LONDON: More than half of British people believe that China is responsible for the fast spread of... more»

Austria to let museums, some cultural spaces reopen from mid-May

Austrian museums and some other cultural spaces will be allowed to reopen from mid-May as part of... more»

Children killed as clashes between Myanmar army, fighters rage

The Myanmar army is carrying out “almost daily air strikes and shelling” in the... more»

Israel ‘heading towards record fourth election’

Israel is facing the growing prospect of an unprecedented fourth election in just over a year... more»

Hotels in Kaunas light up solidarity symbols in their windows

On a late Thursday evening, a codename 4U! could have been seen in the windows of Kaunas Hotels,... more»

Search

Back to Top