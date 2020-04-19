Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Hong Kong Police arrests at least 14 opposition activists for holding unlawful protests last year: Report
Hong Kong Police arrests at least 14 opposition activists for holding unlawful protests last year: Report

Hong Kong Police arrests at least 14 opposition activists for holding unlawful protests last year: Report

International 2020-04-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 opposition activists on Saturday for allegedly holding unlawful protests last year, the South China Morning Post reported.

Former lawmakers Martin Lee, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung were among those arrested, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified legal sources. Police also visited the home of Hong Kong media tycoon and prominent democracy advocate Jimmy Lai but he wasn’t there, the Morning Post said. Lai was charged for unlawful assembly in February.

The group was arrested for allegedly organizing unlawful assemblies on Aug. 18, Oct. 1 and 20 last year, according to the Morning Post.

The city is experiencing a lull in protest activity as it battles the coronavirus outbreak. Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other pro-establishment figures have recently accused the opposition of endangering Hong Kong’s autonomy and livelihoods, echoing criticism from China.

The mainland’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the top agency overseeing the financial hub, accused lawmakers of potentially violating their oaths by blocking action by the local legislature. Opposition lawmakers have prevented the body’s agenda-setting House Committee from electing a chairman since October, barring the panel from conducting business, it said.

“Some opposition lawmakers have resorted to sleazy tactics to paralyze the legislature for political gain at the expense of the public, which is tantamount to ‘political mutual destruction,’” the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said. “They could have violated their oath, which could mean misconduct in public office.”__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China

NEW DELHI: India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring... more»

Militants attack CRPF party in Sopore; three troopers killed, two wounded

Three CRPF troopers were killed and two others injured in a militant attack in Sopore area of... more»

UAE announces $5,500 fine for spreading unauthorised coronavirus information

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will fine people up to 20,000 dirhams ($5,500) if they share... more»

Saudi Arabia may sell one of its highest volumes of oil to US before OPEC deal comes into effect – reports

Before the historic oil cuts agreed by major producers come into force in May, Saudi Arabia could... more»

Hong Kong Police arrests at least 14 opposition activists for holding unlawful protests last year: Report

Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 opposition activists on Saturday for allegedly holding... more»

More than half of Britons blame China for pandemic

LONDON: More than half of British people believe that China is responsible for the fast spread of... more»

Austria to let museums, some cultural spaces reopen from mid-May

Austrian museums and some other cultural spaces will be allowed to reopen from mid-May as part of... more»

Children killed as clashes between Myanmar army, fighters rage

The Myanmar army is carrying out “almost daily air strikes and shelling” in the... more»

Israel ‘heading towards record fourth election’

Israel is facing the growing prospect of an unprecedented fourth election in just over a year... more»

Hotels in Kaunas light up solidarity symbols in their windows

On a late Thursday evening, a codename 4U! could have been seen in the windows of Kaunas Hotels,... more»

Search

Back to Top