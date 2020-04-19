Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Egypt puts 13 people including Zyad Elelaimy on ‘terrorism’ list
Egypt puts 13 people including Zyad Elelaimy on ‘terrorism’ list

Egypt puts 13 people including Zyad Elelaimy on ‘terrorism’ list

International 2020-04-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

CAIRO: Egypt has added 13 people, including former legislator Zyad Elelaimy, on the country’s “terrorism list” for collaborating with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Saturday’s decision, published in the official gazette, stated that their “placement on the terrorism list will be for a period of five years”.

Elelaimy, a key figure of Egypt’s 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak, was arrested in June 2019.

Also put on the list was Ramy Shaath, a prominent activist who holds Egyptian citizenship and was arrested two months after Elelaimy.

Since their arrest, the pair have been charged with joining a “terrorist group”, namely the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been outlawed following the 2013 overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

In its ruling Saturday, the court said Brotherhood members had tasked “other members of the group … including Ramy Shaath and Zyad al-Elaimy” with carrying out activities against the state.

Defence lawyer Khaled Ali told AFP news agency the decision was taken in the absence of the lawyers and would be appealed.

Hundreds of people have been added to Egypt’s terrorism list in recent years, including fugitives and people arrested by authorities.

The measure authorises the authorities to freeze their assets while those who are not behind bars are banned from travel.

Authorities have arrested thousands of Morsi supporters since his removal, as well as secular activists, journalists, lawyers and academics.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Egypt puts 13 people including Zyad Elelaimy on ‘terrorism’ list

CAIRO: Egypt has added 13 people, including former legislator Zyad Elelaimy, on the... more»

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China

NEW DELHI: India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring... more»

Militants attack CRPF party in Sopore; three troopers killed, two wounded

Three CRPF troopers were killed and two others injured in a militant attack in Sopore area of... more»

UAE announces $5,500 fine for spreading unauthorised coronavirus information

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will fine people up to 20,000 dirhams ($5,500) if they share... more»

Saudi Arabia may sell one of its highest volumes of oil to US before OPEC deal comes into effect – reports

Before the historic oil cuts agreed by major producers come into force in May, Saudi Arabia could... more»

Hong Kong Police arrests at least 14 opposition activists for holding unlawful protests last year: Report

Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 opposition activists on Saturday for allegedly holding... more»

More than half of Britons blame China for pandemic

LONDON: More than half of British people believe that China is responsible for the fast spread of... more»

Austria to let museums, some cultural spaces reopen from mid-May

Austrian museums and some other cultural spaces will be allowed to reopen from mid-May as part of... more»

Children killed as clashes between Myanmar army, fighters rage

The Myanmar army is carrying out “almost daily air strikes and shelling” in the... more»

Israel ‘heading towards record fourth election’

Israel is facing the growing prospect of an unprecedented fourth election in just over a year... more»

Search

Back to Top