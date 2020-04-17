Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed In Shopian Gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-04-17
SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with state forces in Dairoo, Keegam of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo Keegam area of Shopian in the morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after militants fired upon state forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.__Kashmir Observer

