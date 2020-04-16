WHO ‘regrets’ Trump decision to halt funding over coronavirus

The World Health Organization’s director general said he regretted US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding to the body over its handling of the global pandemic.

“Our commitment to public health, science and to serving all the people of the world without fear or favour remains absolute,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

“Our mission and mandate are to work with all nations equally, without regard to the size of their populations or economies.”

US President Donald Trump lashed out against the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, saying it “failed in its basic duty” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and announced he’s withholding US payments.

The US is the world’s largest contributor to the WHO, and cutting off payments will disproportionally impact emerging nations.

Trump’s attack against the WHO came as the US death doll from the novel coronavirus nears 26,000 — the highest in the world.

Trump has been widely criticised for his own delayed response to the outbreak.__EuroNews