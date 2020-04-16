Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Trump says US conducting ‘very thorough’ probe into Covid-19 origins, refuses to dismiss ‘sources’ pushing Chinese lab narrative
Trump says US conducting ‘very thorough’ probe into Covid-19 origins, refuses to dismiss ‘sources’ pushing Chinese lab narrative

Trump says US conducting ‘very thorough’ probe into Covid-19 origins, refuses to dismiss ‘sources’ pushing Chinese lab narrative

International 2020-04-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US President Donald Trump hinted that a probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t ruled out that it may have started in a lab in China, fanning the flames of a conspiracy theory that’s turning increasingly mainstream.

Asked to comment on reports stating the US government had “high confidence” the Covid-19 outbreak “emanated” from a virology lab in the city of Wuhan at Wednesday’s White House briefing, the president remained somewhat tight-lipped, but said just enough to lend credence to the increasingly popular claim.

“Well, I don’t want to say that… but I will tell you, more and more we’re hearing the story, and we’ll see,” he said.

We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation.

A Washington Post report on Tuesday said American officials had visited the lab – the Wuhan Institute of Virology – in 2018 and later warned of lax safety protocols, which the Post says has now “fueled discussions inside the US government about whether this or another Wuhan lab was the source of the virus.” The report acknowledged that any “conclusive proof” for the idea had yet to emerge, however.

Pressed further at the news briefing, Trump refused to elaborate on whether he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping about the alleged security issues at the lab in Wuhan, saying only “I don’t want to discuss what I talked to him about the laboratory; I just don’t want to discuss it, it’s inappropriate right now.”

One day after the Post report, Fox News ran a story blaring from its headline that “sources believe” the lethal pathogen originated in the Wuhan lab “as part of China’s efforts to compete” with the United States. But US officials’ supposed “increasing confidence” about the theory is only vouched for by unnamed interviewees, with a number of named sources voicing far less certainty on the issue.

“I would just say at this point, it’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate [the virus is] natural, but we don’t know for certain,” said General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, meanwhile, was quoted as saying “Most people believe it began naturally – it was organic, if you will.”

The theory is gaining prominence as the White House steps up a rhetorical assault on Beijing, increasingly blaming the Chinese government for a “cover-up” of the outbreak, which by most accounts began in a wildlife market in Wuhan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also been caught in the fray, with Washington cutting the agency’s funding, alleging it abetted the Chinese effort to conceal information about the virus in the early stages of the pandemic.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Trump says US conducting ‘very thorough’ probe into Covid-19 origins, refuses to dismiss ‘sources’ pushing Chinese lab narrative

US President Donald Trump hinted that a probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic... more»

Kashmir: Clashes between traders and police in GB over closure of shops

Traders and police locked horns in Gilgit Baltistan after the latter ordered the closure of shops... more»

Vienna Assembly election now fixed for 11th October

Vienna elects a new state parliament and council on October 11th. This election date was fixed by... more»

Greece relocates unaccompanied migrant children to Luxembourg

ATHENS: Greece has begun relocating unaccompanied minors from overcrowded migrant camps in the... more»

WHO ‘regrets’ Trump decision to halt funding over coronavirus

The World Health Organization’s director general said he regretted US President Donald... more»

Barnier, Frost back at work as UK & EU agree 3 negotiating rounds for post-Brexit deal

Britain and the EU have agreed dates for three week-long negotiating rounds to reach a post-Brexit... more»

Saudi forces kill man who refused to leave home: Activists

A Saudi citizen who refused government orders to give up his home to make way for a new... more»

Strange but true: These companies are urging you to stay away from their products during coronavirus

In the wake of novel coronavirus, companies like Uber and another automobile brand named Fiat... more»

‘Now is not the time!’ UN chief says WHO is ‘critical’ in global war against Covid-19 as US cuts funding to probe its ‘China ties’

The United Nations has urged continued support for the World Health Organization (WHO) as... more»

Gun battle erupts in Cairo between security forces, fighters

A gun battle has erupted in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, between security forces and members of a... more»

Search

Back to Top