Kashmir: Clashes between traders and police in GB over closure of shops

Traders and police locked horns in Gilgit Baltistan after the latter ordered the closure of shops despite an earlier announcement that lockdown will be relaxed. Police closed down all shops except grocery stores and pharmacies.

A day earlier, Gilgit Baltistan ministers had announced relaxations in lockdown but the decision was reversed at midnight. Government ministers said a final decision in this regard will be taken by the cabinet after consultation with the apex committee.__Dawn.com