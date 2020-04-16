Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Greece relocates unaccompanied migrant children to Luxembourg
Greece relocates unaccompanied migrant children to Luxembourg

Greece relocates unaccompanied migrant children to Luxembourg

Europe 2020-04-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ATHENS: Greece has begun relocating unaccompanied minors from overcrowded migrant camps in the country.

The first 12 children, aged between 11 and 15, were moved to Luxembourg from camps on the islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios.

Greece plans to relocate about 1,600 vulnerable children to other European countries that volunteer to host them, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There are more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in Greek camps.

Advocacy groups have argued that leaving vulnerable minors in the camps heightens the risk of them contracting Covid-19.

The dozen children relocated, who were of Syrian and Afghan descent, had a send-off on Wednesday at Athens airport, where a Greek migration minister gave them souvenirs.

They were greeted by Luxembourg’s foreign minister at the other end.

Because of the coronavirus, the children will need to spend their first two weeks in Luxembourg in quarantine.

Greece’s deputy migration minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said that although the number of children being relocated was small, it sent a message to other countries to follow Luxembourg’s example.

“Greece faces a crisis within a crisis – migration and the pandemic together,” he told state broadcaster ERT. “The combination makes an already difficult situation even more so, and more complex.”

He added that a second group of 50 would fly to Germany on Saturday, and 20 more would fly to Switzerland.

Earlier this week Human Rights Watch had called on Greece to release all unaccompanied minors in the country, saying that keeping them in “unhygienic police cells and detention centres” increased the risk of them catching the virus.

“Keeping children locked up in filthy police cells was always wrong, but now it also exposes them to the risk of Covid-19 infection,” the advocacy group’s Greece researcher Eva Cosse said in a statement.

There are about 100,000 asylum seekers in Greece, most of whom are in camps, hotel rooms and flats. So far there have been two outbreaks in camps on the Greek mainland.

Camps on the Aegean islands suffer the worst overcrowding, with fewer than 6,100 places for more than 36,000 people.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Vienna Assembly election now fixed for 11th October

Vienna elects a new state parliament and council on October 11th. This election date was fixed by... more»

Greece relocates unaccompanied migrant children to Luxembourg

ATHENS: Greece has begun relocating unaccompanied minors from overcrowded migrant camps in the... more»

WHO ‘regrets’ Trump decision to halt funding over coronavirus

The World Health Organization’s director general said he regretted US President Donald... more»

Barnier, Frost back at work as UK & EU agree 3 negotiating rounds for post-Brexit deal

Britain and the EU have agreed dates for three week-long negotiating rounds to reach a post-Brexit... more»

Saudi forces kill man who refused to leave home: Activists

A Saudi citizen who refused government orders to give up his home to make way for a new... more»

Strange but true: These companies are urging you to stay away from their products during coronavirus

In the wake of novel coronavirus, companies like Uber and another automobile brand named Fiat... more»

‘Now is not the time!’ UN chief says WHO is ‘critical’ in global war against Covid-19 as US cuts funding to probe its ‘China ties’

The United Nations has urged continued support for the World Health Organization (WHO) as... more»

Gun battle erupts in Cairo between security forces, fighters

A gun battle has erupted in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, between security forces and members of a... more»

‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO

GENEVA: The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and... more»

China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

McDonald’s in China has apologised after a branch in the industrial city of Guangzhou barred... more»

Search

Back to Top