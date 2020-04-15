Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / World economy in 2020 to suffer worst year since 1930s Great Depression, says IMF
World economy in 2020 to suffer worst year since 1930s Great Depression, says IMF

World economy in 2020 to suffer worst year since 1930s Great Depression, says IMF

International 2020-04-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s, The International Monetary Fund has said in its latest forecast.

The IMF said on Tuesday that it expects the global economy to shrink by three percent this year. This is far worse than the dip of 0.1 percent in the recession year of 2009 after the financial crash.

The global economy is then expected to rebound with a 5.8 percent growth in 2021, but that the outlook is uncertain.

The bleak assessment represents a breathtaking downgrade by the IMF. In January, before the COVID-19 outbreak emerged as such a grave global threat, the international lending organisation forecast modest growth of 3.3 percent this year.

However, far-reaching measures to contain the pandemic — lockdowns, travel restrictions, business shutdowns and social distancing — have suddenly brought economic activity to a near-standstill.

“Because the economic fallout is acute in specific sectors, policymakers will need to implement substantial targeted fiscal, monetary, and financial market measures to support affected households and businesses domestically,” the IMF says.

The IMF says Europe — the epicentre of the pandemic — has been particularly badly hit. Economic contractions of 7.5 percent are expected in the euro zone’s 19 countries, and 6.5 percent in the United Kingdom.

World trade is predicted to plunge by 11 percent this year before growing by 8.4 percent in 2021.

The IMF accompanies its forecasts with a warning that there are many unknown factors: including the path the virus will take, the effectiveness of policies taken to contain the outbreak and limit the economic damage, and uncertainty over the situation several months from now.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO

GENEVA: The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and... more»

China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

McDonald’s in China has apologised after a branch in the industrial city of Guangzhou barred... more»

Russian MPs approve bill on dual citizenship for foreigners in 1st reading

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, has approved the first reading of the... more»

World economy in 2020 to suffer worst year since 1930s Great Depression, says IMF

The world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s, The... more»

Forest fires rage near Chernobyl nuclear plant

Forest fires raged Tuesday in the contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but... more»

Ankara dismisses Greek minister’s EU deal allegations

ANKARA: Turkey on April 13 rejected Greece’s migration minister’s remarks that claimed Ankara... more»

Austria reopens some shops as lockdown eased

Austria is to reopen thousands of shops on Tuesday as it seeks to ease restrictions brought in to... more»

‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11

France will remain locked down until at least May 11, PM Emmanuel Macron has revealed, calling on... more»

Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert

As nearly 30 projects across the globe strive to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 soon, Sarah... more»

Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a militant... more»

Search

Back to Top