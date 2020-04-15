Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO
‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO

‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO

International 2020-04-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

GENEVA: The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.

“The overall world outbreak, 90 percent of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet,” WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

The WHO will issue guidance to member states later in the day listing six steps that they need to ensure they have in place before starting to ease any restrictions, she said.

“The most important one is, is your transmission controlled?”

The United States has the largest epidemic currently and has been a “fantastic partner” in addition to being the largest donor to the WHO, Harris said.

“There will always be criticisms of organisations, it’s important to listen criticism especially constructive criticism,” she said. “And our work will go on regardless of any kind of issues.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, voiced confidence on Monday that the United States would continue funding his U.N. agency, despite President Donald Trump’s criticism of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia has become China’s largest source of imported cases, with a total of 409 infections originating in the northern neighbour.

“China in fact is now really focusing on looking at – apart from making sure that there are not new local cases – but their biggest threat is imported cases,” Harris said.

On vaccines, Harris said: “We really shouldn’t be expecting to see the vaccine at least for 12 months or longer.”__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO

GENEVA: The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and... more»

China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

McDonald’s in China has apologised after a branch in the industrial city of Guangzhou barred... more»

Russian MPs approve bill on dual citizenship for foreigners in 1st reading

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, has approved the first reading of the... more»

World economy in 2020 to suffer worst year since 1930s Great Depression, says IMF

The world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s, The... more»

Forest fires rage near Chernobyl nuclear plant

Forest fires raged Tuesday in the contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but... more»

Ankara dismisses Greek minister’s EU deal allegations

ANKARA: Turkey on April 13 rejected Greece’s migration minister’s remarks that claimed Ankara... more»

Austria reopens some shops as lockdown eased

Austria is to reopen thousands of shops on Tuesday as it seeks to ease restrictions brought in to... more»

‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11

France will remain locked down until at least May 11, PM Emmanuel Macron has revealed, calling on... more»

Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert

As nearly 30 projects across the globe strive to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 soon, Sarah... more»

Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a militant... more»

Search

Back to Top