Gun battle erupts in Cairo between security forces, fighters

A gun battle has erupted in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, between security forces and members of a “terrorist group”, according to state television.

The exchange of gunfire on Tuesday took place in the al-Amiriyah district.

A security source told AFP news agency that a policeman succumbed to his wounds following the shoot-out. Another officer was also hospitalised.

“National security received a tip-off that there was an apartment full of terrorists … An exchange of gunfire ensued,” the source said.

Private television channel CBC Extra News aired footage of the gunfire, as residents of al-Amiriyah were warned to stay inside their homes away from windows and doors.

“Initial investigations show that the suspects were planning to carry out terrorist acts,” a separate security source was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

The source added that explosives and weapons were found with the suspects. __Al Jazeera

