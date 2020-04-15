Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

International 2020-04-15, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

McDonald’s in China has apologised after a branch in the industrial city of Guangzhou barred black people from entering.

A video shared on social media showed a notice that read: “We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant.”

McDonald’s said that when it found out about the notice it temporarily closed the restaurant.

Tensions have been running high between Africans and local people in the city.

Last week, hundreds of Africans in Guangzhou were evicted from hotels and apartments after online rumours that coronavirus was spreading among African people, community leaders told the BBC.

Guangzhou is a hub for African traders buying and selling goods and is home to one of China’s largest African communities.

The Guangdong provincial government has responded to concerns about discrimination by calling China and Africa good friends, partners and brothers.

It said it attached “great importance to some African countries’ concerns and is working promptly to improve” its way of operating.

McDonald’s also responded, saying the ban on black people was “not representative of our inclusive values”.

“Immediately upon learning of an unauthorised communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant.”

The restaurant added that it had conducted “diversity and inclusion” training in the branch.

Many Africans feel less welcome

By Danny Vincent, BBC News, Hong Kong

Africans in Guangzhou say that they have been facing more than a week of discrimination.

Health workers have reportedly gone door-to-door testing Africans for coronavirus, many say regardless of whether they show any symptoms, have travelled, or have been in contact with Covid-19 patients.

Community leaders say that hundreds were forced out of their homes and hotel rooms and into quarantine. Video has emerged online of African people sleeping on the streets, in hotel lobbies, under bridges and outside police stations.

The video filmed inside McDonald’s sparked anger both inside and outside China.

The African community in Guangzhou has been dwindling in recent years. There were once thought to be hundreds of thousands from the continent conducting business in the city, but today the number has fallen to just thousands.

Many feel that their communities have been the target of discriminatory measures. Restrictions to visas have made many I have spoken to feel less welcome. Some feel that the coronavirus is being used as an excuse to target businessmen who overstay their visas.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO

GENEVA: The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and... more»

China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

McDonald’s in China has apologised after a branch in the industrial city of Guangzhou barred... more»

Russian MPs approve bill on dual citizenship for foreigners in 1st reading

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, has approved the first reading of the... more»

World economy in 2020 to suffer worst year since 1930s Great Depression, says IMF

The world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s, The... more»

Forest fires rage near Chernobyl nuclear plant

Forest fires raged Tuesday in the contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but... more»

Ankara dismisses Greek minister’s EU deal allegations

ANKARA: Turkey on April 13 rejected Greece’s migration minister’s remarks that claimed Ankara... more»

Austria reopens some shops as lockdown eased

Austria is to reopen thousands of shops on Tuesday as it seeks to ease restrictions brought in to... more»

‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11

France will remain locked down until at least May 11, PM Emmanuel Macron has revealed, calling on... more»

Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert

As nearly 30 projects across the globe strive to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 soon, Sarah... more»

Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a militant... more»

Search

Back to Top