Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / ‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11
‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11

‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11

Europe 2020-04-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

France will remain locked down until at least May 11, PM Emmanuel Macron has revealed, calling on citizens to continue to respect the rules his government has imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Macron announced the lockdown extension during a public address on Monday as the growth of the epidemic in France was appearing to plateau, with 574 new deaths declared in the preceding 24 hours.

Admitting the country had not been prepared for the outbreak, the PM nevertheless praised those in front-line occupations for working overtime to save lives and called on the French to continue to stay home and maintain social distancing. Economic assistance would be stepped up for workers in those sectors that had to remain closed, he added, promising a specific plan for the tourism, hotels, restaurant, and culture sectors.

Macron pledged that May 11 would represent “the beginning of a new step,” after which schools, daycares, and other educational institutions would be progressively reopened.

France has been locked down since mid-March and has a total of 133,685 confirmed cases of coronavirus, ranking behind only the US, Spain, and Italy in terms of casualties. Almost 15,000 people have died with the disease, though the death rate among hospitalized patients has slowed over the weekend and the number of patients being treated in intensive care has declined for several days.

The nation’s economy has taken a beating from the pandemic-induced shutdown, with the Bank of France recently reporting its worst first-quarter performance since World War II. The last two weeks of March specifically saw a 32 percent drop in economic activity, according to the central bank, which expects the economy to continue shrinking by 1.5 percent for every two weeks the nation spends under lockdown.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11

France will remain locked down until at least May 11, PM Emmanuel Macron has revealed, calling on... more»

Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert

As nearly 30 projects across the globe strive to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 soon, Sarah... more»

Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a militant... more»

Spain allows partial return to work as casualty figures improve

Spain allowed some employees to return to work in factories, offices and on construction sites on... more»

AJK coronavirus lockdown extended till April 21, suspected cases to self-quarantine

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to continue the lockdown to... more»

Trump retweets call to fire gov’t expert Fauci

US President Donald Trump retweeted a call for the firing of the administration’s top... more»

Pakistan’s PM rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone back to the United Nations Security Council over Jammu... more»

OPEC+ approves historic oil deal amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record amount,... more»

Italy orders rescued migrants onto quarantine ship

Italy has ordered 156 migrants on board a German rescue ship off the western coast of Sicily to be... more»

Pakistan scrambles to repatriate workers after UAE warning

RIYADH/DUBAI: Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE on Sunday said the embassy was waiting for... more»

Search

Back to Top